Appellate court hands truckers defeat in Pa. turnpike toll suit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court says high tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike don’t violate the right of truckers and other motorists to travel between states, upholding a lower-court dismissal of their lawsuit against state agencies and officials.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today ruled Pennsylvania’s use of turnpike tolls to pay other costs was authorized by Congress and therefore doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.
The ruling upholds a federal judge’s decision in April to dismiss the lawsuit by the Missouri-based owner-operator Independent Drivers Association and others.
A lawyer for the association says it’s considering options for further review of the decision.
The state uses toll income to fund payments under a 2007 state law designed to pump money into highways and transit.
