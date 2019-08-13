Trumbull elections board boots Law from Warren mayoral race
WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted 3-1 today to remove Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party chairman, from the November election as an independent candidate for Warren mayor.
Atty. Daniel Letson of Warren filed a challenge to Law’s candidacy and served as his own lawyer at a hearing before the board of elections, saying Law is not unaffiliated from the Republican Party, as Ohio law requires.
Law voted in the Republican primary in 2018 and ran as a candidate for state representative in that election. He lost to Martha Yoder, who then lost in the general election to Democrat Michael O’Brien.
