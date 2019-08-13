Tee Times — Farmers National Greatest Golfer Day 1 at Mill Creek


August 12, 2019 at 4:31p.m.

story tease

The 54-hole Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer Championship tees off at 8 a.m. Friday.

Here are the likely tee times for Friday. Saturday times will be posted Wednesday.

These times are subject to slight adjustments for all players.

We will update this list Wednesday with fixes.

If we really screw up, you'll be contacted directly.

If you see problems, please email tfranko@vindy.com.

==

MILL CREEK - NORTH COURSE

Players teeing off No. 1 & 10

===

MORNING WAVE

===

8:00 -1 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Cilone Joe Lake Club

8:00-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course

Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club

8:08-1 Karzmer Jonah Lake Club

Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course

Kilgore David Salem Golf Club

8:08-10 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course

Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club

8:15-1 Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club

Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course

8:15-10 Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club

Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club

Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

8:23-1 Wire Shawn Lake Club

Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course

Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course

Stark Jason Mill Creek Golf Course

8:23-10 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club

Doughton John Doughton Golf Course

Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course

8:30-1 TBD

8:30-10 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course

8:38-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms

Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course

8:38-10 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club

Brown Jr Mark Lake Club

8:45-1 Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course

Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course

Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course

8:45-10 Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course

Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek

Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course

8:53-1 Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course

Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course

8:53-10 Frazier Kyle Vagabond

Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club

Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

9:00-1 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course

Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club

9:00-10 Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club

Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club

9:08-1 Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course

Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

Grunenwald Eric Vagabond

9:08-10 TBD

Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course

TBD

9:15-1 Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course

Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course

9:15-10 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course

Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course

Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course

9:23-1 Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course

Nappi Edward Lake Club

Klim Tom Lake Club

9:23-10 Page Rocky Lake Club

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range

Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course

9:30-1 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course

Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course

9:30-10 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course

Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course

9:40-1 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course

Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course

TBD

===

North Course

AFTERNOON

WAVE

===

1:00-1 Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms

Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course

Isaacson Marc Lake Club

1:00-10 Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club

Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms

Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course

1:08-1 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course

Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club

Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course

1:08-10 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course

Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club

1:15-1 Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course

Polombi Ray Vagabond

Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course

1:15-10 Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms

Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course

1:23-1 Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range

Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course

Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course

1:23-10 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course

Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course

Snyder Ron Lake Club

1:30-1 Soltis Kevin Lake Club

Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course

Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course

1:30-10 Thomas Justin Select ---

Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course

Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course

1:38-1 Zabel Andrew Lake Club

Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course

Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course

1:38-10 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club

Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course

TBD

1:45-1 Gorman Jt Lake Club

Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club

1:45-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club

Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms

Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course

1:53-1 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course

Fanto Joe Lake Club

Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course

1:53-10 Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course

Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course

Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course

2:00-1 Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek

Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms

Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course

2:00-10 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course

Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course

Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course

2:08-1 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course

Amendola Tony Lake Club

2:08-10 Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club

Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course

Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club

==

MILL CREEK SOUTH COURSE

Players teeing off No. 1 & 10

==

MORNING

WAVE

===

8:00 -1 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course

Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms

8:00-10 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course

Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course

8:08-1 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course

Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course

Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course

8:08-10 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course

8:15-1 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek

Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms

8:15-10 Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club

8:23-1 Bellatto Geno Lake Club

Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course

Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course

8:23-10 Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course

Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course

Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

8:30-1 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course

Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range

8:30-10 Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course

Sofocleous Steve Lake Club

Watson Mike Lake Club

8:38-1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

8:38-10 Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course

Taneri William Northwood Golf Club

Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

8:45-1 Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course

Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course

Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

8:45-10 Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course

Fisher Fred Lake Club

Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club

8:53-1 Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course

Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course

Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course

8:53-10 Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course

Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course

Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

9:00-1 Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course

Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course

Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course

9:00-10 Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course

Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms

Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course

9:08-1 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course

9:08-10 Troll Charles Valley Golf Club

Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course

Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club

9:15-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

9:15-10 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club

Sicafuse Don Vagabond

9:23-1 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course

Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club

9:23-10 Woods Gary Mill Creek Golf Course

Alcorn Patrick Lake Club

Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course

9:30-1 Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course

Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club

Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

9:30-10 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club

Leonard Rob Lake Club

Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course

===

South Course

AFTERNOON

WAVE

===

1:00-1 Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course

Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms

1:00-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course

Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms

Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course

1:08-1 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club

Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course

Snyder Jake Lake Club

1:08-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course

Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club

Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms

1:15-1 Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course

Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course

Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek

1:15-10 Sympson Ken Lake Club

Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Jakubovic Marc Lake Club

1:23-1 TBD

1:23-10 Braham William Riverview Golf Course

Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course

Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course

1:30-1 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club

Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms

Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course

1:30-10 Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course

Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course

Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course

1:38-1 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course

Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course

Jones JP Lake Club

1:38-10 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms

Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Linert Jimi Tippecanoe Country Club

1:45-1 Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course

Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course

1:45-10 Myers Brian Lake Club

Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course

Perry Tony Valley Golf Club

1:53-1 Petrillo Frank Mill Creek Golf Course

Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course

Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course

1:53-10 Rohan George Lake Club

Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course

Schmitt Brandon Mill Creek Golf Course

2:00-1 Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course

Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course

2:00-10 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club

Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course

Velasquez Brian Lake Club

2:08-1 Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos


AP News


corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000