Austintown police seeks missing woman

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are seeking a missing 76-year-old woman who needs her medication.

Police say Myrtle Hrehor has not been seen since Friday. She lives off Kirk Road but does not have a car.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police said her medicine, which she needs daily, was left at her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen someone that looks like her since Friday is asked to call police at 330-799-9721.

