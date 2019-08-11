'Shawshank Redemption' turns 25 with reunion in Ohio
Associated Press
MANSFIELD
Some cast members of the “The Shawshank Redemption” movie will reunite in Ohio for the film’s 25th anniversary celebration.
The celebration to take place Friday through next Sunday of the film shot almost entirely in and around the northern Ohio city of Mansfield will feature various events, including panel discussions with crew and cast members.
Organizers say TV personality and film critic Ben Mankiewicz will lead one discussion Friday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre, where the movie premiered in 1994. It will precede a screening of the film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.
The host of Turner Classic Movies also will moderate another discussion Saturday at the Ohio State Reformatory that served as Shawshank State Prison in the movie.
A schedule of activities can be found on the Shawshank Trail website .
More like this from vindy.com
- March 10, 2019 6 p.m.
'The Shawshank Redemption' cast members to reunite in Ohio
- July 15, 2013 midnight
Mansfield prepares for ‘Shawshank’ 20th anniversary
- August 3, 2011 midnight
Storm damages Ohio oak from ‘Shawshank’
- April 10, 2017 9:29 a.m.
Oak tree in ’Shawshank Redemption’ cut up, hauled away
- July 25, 2016 9:55 a.m.
‘Shawshank’ tree knocked down by wind
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.