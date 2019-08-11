Police: Pennsylvania day care center fire kills 5 children
Associated Press
ERIE, PA.
Authorities say a morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.
Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Santone says the victims ranged in age from 8 months to 7 years.
The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told The Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the day care.
Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Fire Chief Guy Santone told the paper that a neighbor was also injured.
