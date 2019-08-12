Girl, 7, injured in crossfire of bullets in Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Police say several males were shooting at one another in Cleveland when a 7-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and grazed by a bullet.
Cleveland police report that the shooting occurred near an intersection in the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A bullet grazed the child’s back.
Police say she was treated at a hospital.
Authorities said they weren’t sure how many people were involved in the shooting. No arrests were immediately made by police.
The investigation continued Sunday.
