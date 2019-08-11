Vindicator general manager to appear on 'Reliable Sources'
YOUNGSTOWN
Mark Brown, general manager of The Vindicator, will appear on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
He will discuss the imminent closing of The Vindicator on Aug. 31 and the future of newspapers in this country.
“Reliable Sources” is a weekly Sunday morning talk show that focuses on an analysis of the American news media.
