TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES | SATURDAY

Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO Steve Burns and about five company officials met Friday on the campus of Youngstown State University with university leaders, including President Jim Tressel, as well as state Sens. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta and Michael Rulli of Salem and representatives from the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, M7 Technologies, America Makes – National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in Warren and others. to discuss establishing a relationship between the company and YSU. LMC wants to purchase the idled General Motors plant to produce all-electric vehicles by the end of 2020, and Tressel said YSU wants "to be involved in training, workforce development and research." O’Brien said Burns wants to establish the company’s headquarters in the Mahoning Valley.

The state auditor's officie says it is disappointed Youngstown refuses to repay about $3.1 million over 15 years from its general fund to three other city fund. Allison Dumski, an auditor spokeswoman, said Friday the auditor's office has tried "to work through extraordinary efforts to reach a resolution on the repayment of the sewer and water funds,” and remains "dedicated to finding solutions" for which will benefit taxpayers and the city's financial health.” But the mayor said the city proposed a long-term payment plan and commitment to discontinue the loan/grant program, and depite its "best efforts, the auditor would not budge from forcing the city into an unaffordable repayment option that would jeopardize city services and employees. The city cannot and will not agree to place such a burden on its citizens.” The city’s decision could result in a legal battle with the state auditor’s office, which also could put the city in fiscal emergency if it refuses to pay the money from the general fund.

A Bike and Brunch group that takes 15- to 18-miles rides every Sunday morning, followed by brunch at a downtown Youngstown eatery formed just over a month ago by Ray Culver of Youngstown. Culver recruited a few friends to join him, and they brought in a few of their friends. In just a few weeks’ time, the group has grown to close to 30 riders, and the number climbs higher every week. The group anyone can joint just by showing up at 10 a.m. at Covelli Centre. Culver said it’s all about being healthy, having fun and giving back to the city. Riders share ideas, commune with good people, focus on their health, and network with community leaders. "We’ve come up with some good ideas on ways to make this city better,” he said. Riders of all skill levels are welcome, he said.

A domestic incident involving an “extremely intoxicated” city woman may have caused a 6-month-old infant to fall down a set of concrete steps, according to a Youngstown police report.

53-year-old Tammy M. Sponaugle of Youngstown faces a misdemeanor count of assault for fighting with another resident who lived at her home Tuesday, the report says. That woman claims Sponaugle kept her from retrieving belongings from the home by striking her in the throat and slamming a door on her hand, shattering glass that cut the woman’s hand and caused the baby to be “flung” from her arms. The baby’s fall left “a large bump” on his head, and it was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A man suffered broken bones, possible internal injuries and severe cuts after police say he was left bloody on the ground Thursday night in Warren. When officers arrived, three individuals standing in front of a car told police the man lying on the ground had been robbed and hit by a car. Officers observed a large amount of blood and the victim rolled from his stomach to his back asking for help. Police believe the man was dragged from a housen to the road. They are searching for suspects.

Ron Verb, WKBN AM radio talk-show host Ron Verb has withdrawn his candidacy for Austintown Township trustee after further study of Federal Communications Commission rules. Verb had previously said he had no intention of quitting his job at the radio station and could withdraw from the ballot if rules from the FCC became an issue. In a Friday letter to the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Verb wrote he decided to quit the race after reviewing FCC guidelines. That leaves four candidates for the position: ex-Youngstown Councilman Michael Rapovy; former county Commissioner David Engler, an attorney; Poland Township police officer Steve Kent; and Bruce Shepas, who unsuccessfully ran for trustee in 2013 and 2015.

A Warren man could spend the rest of his life in federal prison for supplying the heroin used in the fatal overdose of a young mother in 2017. 40-year-old John G. Simer II, was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. A jury in March convicted him on counts of distribution of heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor and using firearms for drug trafficking. Simer sold the Warren mother heroin March 20, 2017, and she later overdosed, according to court documents and testimony.

For more details on these and other news and sports, subscribe to The Vindicator by calling 330-746-6561 or visit Vindy.com