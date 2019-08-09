Woman arrested in spat that injured baby

YOUNGSTOWN — A domestic incident involving an “extremely intoxicated” city woman may have caused a 6-month-old infant boy to fall down a set of concrete steps, according to a city police report.

Tammy M. Sponaugle, 53, of South Richview Avenue, is set to be arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault this afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court, records show. City police reported Sponaugle on Tuesday fought with another resident who lived at her Richview Avenue home on the West Side.

That woman claims Sponaugle kept her from retrieving belongings from the home by striking her in the throat and slamming a door on her hand, shattering glass that cut the woman’s hand and causing the baby to be “flung” from her arms.

The baby’s fall left “a large bump” on his head, the report states. The baby was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Sponaugle, whom police noted was “extremely intoxicated” told police the other woman punched the window herself.

Neighbors who witnessed the altercation backed the other woman’s claims, the report states.