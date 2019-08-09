Witnesses say injured man robbed, hit by car


August 9, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

A man suffered broken bones, possible internal injuries and severe cuts after police say he was left bloody on the ground Thursday night near Nevada Avenue and McMyler Street.

Officers arrived on scene about 10:50 p.m. and saw three individuals standing in front of a car and an unidentified victim lying on the ground.

The individuals told police the man had been robbed and hit by a car. Officers observed a large amount of blood, and the victim rolled from his stomach to his back asking for help.

