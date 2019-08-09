Verb withdraws as Austintown Township trustee candidate


August 9, 2019 at 3:32p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Because of concerns with Federal Communications Commission rules, Ron Verb, a WKBN AM radio talk-show host, withdrew his candidacy for Austintown Township trustee.

Verb had previously said he had no intention of quitting his job at the radio station and could withdraw from the ballot if rules from the FCC became an issue.

In a letter today to the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Verb wrote after he reviewed FCC guidelines he decided to quit the race.

That leaves four candidates for the position: ex-Youngstown Councilman Michael Rapovy; former county Commissioner David Engler, an attorney; Poland Township police officer Steve Kent; and Bruce Shepas, who unsuccessfully ran for trustee in 2013 and 2015.

The board of elections is meeting Tuesday to certify candidates to the Nov. 5 ballot.

