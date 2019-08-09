Philly cops: Man fatally shot in home invasion was ’targeted’
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A home invasion in Philadelphia has left a man dead.
Police say two men kicked in the front door of the home about 8:15 p.m. Thursday and ran up to a rear bedroom on the second floor. At least one of them then shot a 23-year-old man in the upper torso, and both assailants then fled the home through the front door.
The two men allegedly fled the scene in a minivan with two other men inside.
Authorities say the victim was targeted by the group, but it’s not clear what spurred the home invasion. No other injuries were reported.
Further details about the shooting have not been disclosed. No arrests have been made.
