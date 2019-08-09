New Hampshire governor vetoes 3 gun control bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed three gun control bills today, saying New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation that has a long and proud "tradition of responsible firearm stewardship."

The bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature included background checks for commercial firearms sales, imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, and prohibiting firearms on school property.

The vetoes, coming days after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, were expected; Sununu had said he wasn't looking to make any changes to existing gun laws.

"Our focus as a nation must be on addressing the root causes of hate and violence," Sununu wrote. "Here in New Hampshire, we have taken multiple steps to address our mental health needs and to build a more welcoming and tolerant state. From the school safety task force, to rebuilding our state's mental health system, including the largest investment of resources in decades, to establishing the Governor's Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, and to establishing the state's first Civil Rights Unit to step up prosecution of hate crimes, we are taking major steps to ensure the safety of our citizens is paramount."

Sununu said the bills would not solve national issues or prevent evil individuals from doing harm, "but they would further restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding New Hampshire citizens."

None of the bills had passed the Legislature with enough votes to override a veto.