Judge tells restaurant iguana thrower: Don’t brag about it
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has told a man who threw an iguana at a restaurant manager that he’s not allowed to brag about the crime.
Arnold Teeter, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.
Painesville Municipal Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced Teeter to two years of probation. The conditions also include that Teeter cannot live in a home with animals for five years.
In April, authorities said Teeter pulled the 2-foot-long iguana from under his sweatshirt, swung it around by its tail and threw it at a Perkins Restaurant manager but missed.
The iguana suffered a fractured leg but recovered.
The lizard had ended up with Teeter after getting away from its rightful owners while they were moving. It has since been returned to them.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 4, 2019 5:30 p.m.
Iguana thrown at restaurant manager in protective custody
- January 20, 2018 9:15 p.m.
U.S. Immigration visits terrifying, advocate tells Y'town crowd
- May 22, 2011 5:06 p.m.
Judge sentences NE Ohio couple to stand in wading pool
- February 14, 2015 11:52 p.m.
Rescue Mission open, animal welfare agents responding, but restaurants still filling in cold
- February 10, 2012 3:25 p.m.
More than 70 pets rescued from Ohio house fire
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.