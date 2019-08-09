Governor makes Valley appointments to census count committee
COLUMBUS
Gov. Mike DeWine today appointed Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Eddie J. Howard Jr. of Liberty to the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission. The terms end at the “pleasure of the governor,” according to DeWine’s office.
The committee works to create awareness of the upcoming census.
