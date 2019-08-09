Ex-Texas deputy acquitted in fatal shooting of unarmed man
HOUSTON (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy in Texas has been acquitted in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed man found with his pants around his ankles and pounding on a vehicle.
Cameron Brewer was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of Danny Ray Thomas.
Thomas' family says he was having a mental health crisis while grieving the deaths of his two children when the shooting happened. Authorities allege Thomas' ex-wife drowned the children two years earlier.
Brewer says he feared Thomas would attack him after ignoring more than 10 commands to get on the ground. Brewer was fired from the Harris County Sheriff's Office for not following its use of force policy.
Thomas was black, as is Brewer.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 10, 2017 3:08 p.m.
Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer volunteers at sheriff's office
- October 17, 2017 midnight
Ex-deputy pleads guilty in shooting death
- October 16, 2017 6:07 p.m.
Ex-Ohio deputy pleads guilty in his neighbor's shooting death
- April 28, 2016 11:24 a.m.
Jury convicts ex-Okla. reserve deputy in suspect's death
- January 11, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Jury hears about Ohio ex-deputy fatally shooting unarmed man
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.