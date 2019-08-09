Bikes and brunch group open to all

YOUNGSTOWN

The Bike and Brunch group is on a roll.

The bicycle-riding bunch was launched just over a month ago by Ray Culver of Youngstown.

Culver recruited a few friends to join him, and they brought in a few of their friends.

In just a few weeks’ time, the loose-knit group has grown to close to 30 riders, and that number climbs higher every week.

The cyclists meet every Sunday at 10 a.m. at Covelli Centre, and then map out an out-and-back route in the 15- to 18-mile range. The ride ends about noon every week at a different downtown-area eatery, where the group has brunch.

Twenty-six riders are planning to take part in the ride this Sunday.

Culver said it’s all about being healthy, having fun and giving back to the city.

Anyone who wants to join in the ride should just show up by 10 a.m. Sunday with their bicycle.

