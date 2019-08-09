Austintown schools hiring bus drivers


August 9, 2019 at 11:19a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown School District is hiring bus drivers for the 2019-2020 school year.

All certifications required to receive the commercial driver's license are paid by district. No experience is necessary.

Apply online at www.austintownschools.org or contact the transportation department at 330-797-3900, ext. 1084.

