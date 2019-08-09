Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart


August 9, 2019 at 11:45a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police have identified the man who caused a panic at a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri.

Police say 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko was carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition when he walked through the store Thursday afternoon, causing shoppers to flee. He did not fire any shots and surrendered after he was stopped and held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter.

Andreychenko is being held in the Greene County jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat.

Springfield officials say the Greene County prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible charges.

