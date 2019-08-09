Woman charged after 6-month old baby falls down concrete steps


August 9, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A domestic incident involving an “extremely intoxicated” city woman may have caused a 6-month-old infant to fall down a set of concrete steps, according to a city police report.

Tammy M. Sponaugle, 53, of South Richview Avenue, faces a misdemeanor count of assault after being accused of fighting with another resident who lived at her home Tuesday, according to a city police report.

That woman claims Sponaugle kept her from retrieving belongings from the home by striking her in the throat and slamming a door on her hand, shattering glass that cut the woman’s hand and causing the baby to be “flung” from her arms.

Read more about the incident in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

