Woman charged after 6-month old baby falls down concrete steps

YOUNGSTOWN

A domestic incident involving an “extremely intoxicated” city woman may have caused a 6-month-old infant to fall down a set of concrete steps, according to a city police report.

Tammy M. Sponaugle, 53, of South Richview Avenue, faces a misdemeanor count of assault after being accused of fighting with another resident who lived at her home Tuesday, according to a city police report.

That woman claims Sponaugle kept her from retrieving belongings from the home by striking her in the throat and slamming a door on her hand, shattering glass that cut the woman’s hand and causing the baby to be “flung” from her arms.

