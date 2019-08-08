Warren cops finds gun, cash, drugs after traffic stop
WARREN — Two officers working a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority on Wednesday found a stolen semiautomatic handgun, drugs and $1,246 cash after a traffic stop about 10:20 p.m. at Van Wye Street Southeast and Central Parkway Southeast.
Deran Ogletree, 34, of Oxford Street in Youngstown, was booked into the Trumbull County jail on drug, gun and receiving stolen property charges. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Officers found nine bags of suspected heroin, 12 bags of synthetic narcotics and two bags of suspected marijuana in a hidden compartment of the center console, reports said.
Ogletree gave officers permission to search the car after he was pulled over for an improper turn, reports said. The gun was reported stolen out of Austintown, reports said.
