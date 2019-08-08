UPDATE | Warrants served in Liberty, Youngstown as part of DEA probe



Published August 8, 2019 at 9:22 a.m.
Updated August 8, 2019 at 1:02 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A search warrant served today on Lucretia Drive in Liberty is part of a larger federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigation in which four other warrants were served in Youngstown.

The warrants were served on the West Side of Youngstown but authorities would not specify what streets they were served on.

Officials would not say what the investigation is about or any other specifics. They said drugs, guns and cash were seized as the warrants were served.

No one has been taken into custody yet, but charges could be pending.

