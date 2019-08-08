Southwoods Express Care opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN — Southwoods Health is announcing the opening of Southwoods Express Care, 7629 Market St.
Southwoods Express Care, open seven days a week, provides fast, easy access to medical care that is nonurgent but still requires immediate attention – from flu, coughs and colds to sprains, strains and minor injuries, according to a news release.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No appointments are necessary. For information, call 330-965-4880 or visit SouthwoodsExpressCare.com.
