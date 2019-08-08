Southside Summer Experience is this afternoon
YOUNGSTOWN — The Southside Summer Experience, weather permitting, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Boys & Girls Club, 2105 Oak Hill Ave. There will be free food, music, a video game truck, bounce house, riding animals and a library van.
