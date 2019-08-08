Sandusky to be resentenced next month in molestation case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky will be taken from prison to a central Pennsylvania courtroom next month for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after a state appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.

Judge John Foradora filed an order Wednesday scheduling the proceeding for Sept. 23 in the Centre County Courthouse.

Judge Foradora also directed the county sheriff to arrange for the 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach to be transported to the hearing from his cell in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

Sandusky had been sentenced to 30 to 60 years for child molestation.

The state Supreme Court last month declined to grant him a chance to argue he deserves a new trial.

Sandusky was convicted of the sexual abuse of 10 boys.