Jury finds Williams guilty in 2018 shooting death


August 8, 2019 at 10:32a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jesse Williams was found guilty today by a jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, at her Goleta Avenue home.

William's, 51, will be sentenced at a later date by Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Police said William's shot Dent because he had been in a fight the night before with her son.

