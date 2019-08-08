3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of Pa. home
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the backyard of an eastern Pennsylvania home, killing three people aboard the aircraft.
The single-engine plane went down about 6:20 a.m. today in Willow Grove, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. It wasn’t immediately known where it was headed.
Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy says the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard was killed, but would not provide further details.
The Federal Aviation Administration said three people died in the crash. No one on the ground was injured, and no homes or property were damaged.
Officials say the pilot reported a problem shortly after takeoff, but further details were not disclosed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The town is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 21, 2014 midnight
Two killed in small-plane crash
- November 25, 2017 4:55 p.m.
4 injured when small plane crashes in central Pennsylvania
- September 14, 2016 5:14 p.m.
UPDATE | Authorities say 2 die in small plane crash in western Ohio
- December 31, 2016 10:07 p.m.
Small planes collide in midair in Texas, killing 3
- July 11, 2007 midnight
NASCAR exec’s husband dies in crash
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.