Youngstown schools renewal levy won’t be on ballot
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City School District voters won’t see the district’s 10.8-mill renewal levy on the November ballot.
The board voted 2-2 at a special meeting this afternoon. Without a majority, the motion fails. Brenda Kimble and Michael Murphy, board president and vice president, respectively, voted in favor of the motion with members Dario Hunter and Jackie Adair opposed.
Board members Ronald Shadd, Tina Cvetkovich and Corrine Sanderson were absent.
Today was the deadline to submit such measures to the Mahoning County Board of Elections to appear on the November general election ballot.
The levy, first approved by voters by 2008 and renewed in 2012 and 2015, generates about $5.3 million annually for school district operations.
