Ryan to lead 'caravan' to Mitch McConnell's Ky. town
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said today he would lead a “caravan” Thursday of Ohioans to McConnell’s hometown of Louisville, Ky., to urge him to have the Senate approve gun-control bills approved by the House.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th and a Democratic presidential candidate, said he was working with Moms Demand Action to bring Ohioans to a gun-reform rally. Ryan said he’s starting in Niles at 6 a.m. and stopping in Cuyahoga Falls, Westerville, Dayton and Cincinnati before arriving in Louisville for a 7:30 p.m. rally.
