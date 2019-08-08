Pedestrian killed in Boardman tonight
BOARDMAN
A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV on South Avenue near Fairfield Drive at about 9:50 tonight. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said the pedestrian was dead at the scene.
Troopers were still at the scene at 11 p.m. and further details were not available.
