Ohio high court declines to hear appeal in suit over slaying
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit by the family of a slain Ohio State University student that claims the state failed to properly supervise the man later convicted of killing her.
The court issued the announcement Tuesday. Ohio’s Court of Claims earlier threw out the lawsuit by Reagan Tokes’ family, ruling the state was immune from liability in it.
Tokes’ family argued Ohio’s Adult Parole Authority and its contractors should have known Brian Golsby was a danger when he killed 21-year-old Tokes in 2017.
Golsby was released from prison two months before the Grove City slaying and was wearing an electronic monitor at the time. He’s serving a life sentence in Tokes’ death.
A message seeking comment was left for the family’s attorney.
