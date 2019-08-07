UPDATE | Man with gun forces evacuation of USA Today



Published August 7, 2019 at 12:55 p.m.
Updated August 7, 2019 at 1:29 p.m.

McLEAN, Va. (AP)

The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn’t found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$244900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000