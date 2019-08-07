Jurors to resume deliberations Thursday in Goleta Avenue murder

YOUNGSTOWN

Attorneys on both sides of the Jesse Williams aggravated murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court agree on one thing: Williams shot Diane Dent, 62, to death June 10, 2018, as she answered a knock on her front door.

Where they disagree is why Williams did so.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews told jurors before Judge Maureen Sweeney in his closing argument Wednesday that Williams planned to kill Dent at her Goleta Avenue residence because he was mad at her son, with whom he had fought the night before.

Jurors in the case began deliberating about 2:30 p.m. and left at 5 p.m. without reaching a verdict. They are expected to resume deliberations today.

Because he used premeditation, Andrews said Williams is guilty of aggravated murder, which carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison.

Williams’ attorney, James Schoren, however, said Williams never planned the shooting and was coerced into it by a co-defendant, Rebecca Perez, 47, who played Williams off against Dent’s son.

