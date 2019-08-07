Case dismissed against man arrested near Taylor Swift's home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed the case against an Iowa man who was carrying a backpack full of burglary tools when he was arrested near Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in Rhode Island last month.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island attorney general's office tells WJAR-TV that "Based on our review of the evidence and applicable law, we've declined to pursue filing charges" against 32-year-old David Page Liddle.

The Des Moines man was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm after his arrest in Westerly on July 19.

Liddle told police he was looking to "catch up" with the singer because he knew her personally.

Swift's security personnel said Liddle is on their watch list and had previously been accused of stalking her.