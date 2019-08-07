Brown urges Trump to have Senate back in session for gun-control vote

DAYTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said he asked President Donald Trump today to call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the legislative body back into session to vote on universal background checks on all firearms sales and to ban the sale of assault weapons.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said the president only told him: “We will get things done.”

Trump, a Republican, flew into Dayton today to meet with those injured in an early Sunday shooting in the city from a lone gunman that left nine people dead.

Brown said he initially wasn’t going to see Trump when Air Force One landed today, but changed his mind.

“I decided I have a responsibility to Ohioans to use this opportunity to look the president in the eye and urge him to do the right thing,” Brown said.