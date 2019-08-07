Boardman man in custody for threatening fed agents


August 7, 2019 at 12:00p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police today arrested a man at an Oak Ridge Drive home who was wanted for threatening federal law enforcement personnel.

Justin Olsen, 18, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated menacing of a police officer and telephone harassment. The offenses occurred June 2.

Police and members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force served warrants today at the homes of Olsen’s parents on Oak Ridge and Presidential Estates. Olsen was found at the Oak Ridge address, said township police Chief Todd Werth.

Olsen is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County jail.

