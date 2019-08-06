Youngstown City Council has special meeting Wednesday


August 6, 2019 at 11:10a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council will have a special meeting in executive session at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the sixth-floor caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St., to discuss imminent legal matters.

