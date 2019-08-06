UPDATE | Storm ravages Warren; new warnings issued

5:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Mahoning County and southeastern Trumbull County.

At 5:04 p.m. today, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hubbard moving east at 40 mph.

Locations impacted by the warning include Youngstown, Warren, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Lordstown, Vienna, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, vienna, McDonald, Poland, New Middletown, Lowellville and Yankee Lake.

3:30 p.m.

WARREN — There are about 507 people without power in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Edison website.

Of those, 477 were in Warren as of 3:30 p.m. A Trumbull county dispatcher said a storm caused trees to fall on power lines. The dispatcher said the 911`center is getting several calls about the storm causing damage such as trees falling.

There are no Mahoning County power outages reported, but 1,222 outages reported in Columbiana County.