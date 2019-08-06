Mother sentenced to 25 to 50 years in Pa. child’s death
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia mother has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in the alleged poisoning death of her 2-year-old son a year ago.
Jennifer Clarey 43, pleaded no contest today to third-degree murder and child endangerment.
Bucks County prosecutors alleged she poisoned Mazikeen Clarey using two prescription medications. Authorities said toxic levels of Vicodin were found in the boy’s blood and in his sippy cup – which prosecutors stressed had a childproof lid.
Police called to Clarey’s Tullytown home found the boy and also reported finding Clarey with apparent self-inflicted wounds.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Clarey declined to speak but said in response to questioning she had been hospitalized for mental-health treatment four times, the last time shortly before her son’s death.
