Mahoning County receives State Auditor Award

YOUNGSTOWN — Auditor of State Keith Faber today said Mahoning County has earned his State Award with Distinction for having returned clean financial audit reports.

Governmental entities that earn the award meet this criteria for a clean audit:

• The entity must file financial reports with the state auditor’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single-audit findings or questioned costs.

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to ethics referrals; questioned costs; lack of timely report submission; bank reconciliation issues; failure to obtain a timely single audit; findings for recovery less than $500; public meetings or public records issues; and the entity has no other financial or other concerns.