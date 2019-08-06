Putin urges arms talks with US after nuclear pact demise

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said today Russia would only deploy new intermediate-range missiles if the United States does and called for urgent arms control talks to prevent a chaotic arms race after the demise of a key nuclear pact.

Putin made his statements after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty ended Friday, with the U.S. announcing its intention to test and deploy weapons previously banned by the 1987 accord.

Washington said it withdrew because of Russia's alleged violations of the pact; Russia denies breaching the terms of the treaty.

Putin condemned the U.S. exit from the treaty "in a unilateral way and under a far-fetched reason," saying it "seriously exacerbated the situation in the world and raised fundamental risks for all."

He said in a statement Russia will carefully monitor Washington's actions and respond in kind if it sees the U.S. is developing and deploying new intermediate-range missiles.

The INF Treaty, which was signed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, banned the production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 310 to 3,410 miles. Such weapons were seen as particularly destabilizing because of shorter time they take to reach targets compared to intercontinental ballistic missiles, raising the likelihood of a nuclear conflict over a false launch alert.

"If we receive reliable information that the U.S. has completed the development and launched production of the relevant systems, Russia will have to engage in full-scale development of similar missiles," Putin said.

The U.S. has accused Russia of developing and deploying a cruise missile that violated provisions of the pact. Russia has denied the breach, and, in its turn, accused the U.S. of violations.

Putin noted Russia for now will rely on its existing air-launched X-101 and Kinzhal missiles and the Kalibr missiles carried by submarines and navy ships, as well as prospective weapons, including the Zircon hypersonic missiles, to ensure its security.

He also reaffirmed Moscow's earlier pledge not to deploy intermediate-range weapons until the U.S. places them near Russia's borders.