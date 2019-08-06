Puerto Ricans await court decision on potential new governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico court could have the final say on who should lead the U.S. territory after the island's Senate filed a lawsuit seeking to oust a veteran politician recently sworn in as the island's governor.

The Superior Court of San Juan is scheduled to have a hearing tonight as Puerto Ricans who successfully ousted the previous governor from office after nearly two weeks of popular protests await yet another twist in what is a deepening constitutional crisis.

There's a chance, however, the hearing might not even happen. The Senate at the last minute asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, although that court has not yet responded.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately and also asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that states a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both House and Senate if he has to step in as governor.

"We are a people of LAW and ORDER," Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz wrote in a Facebook post. "There is no circumstance that places someone above the Law."

Pierluisi was named secretary of state, the next in line to be governor, in a recess appointment last week. The island's House of Representatives then confirmed him to the position in a 26-to-21 vote on Friday, a move he argues makes him the replacement for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

The Senate, however, had not yet voted on the appointment, and it was expected to do so later this afternoon.

Pierluisi said in a statement that there is no time to lose.

"Although it is regrettable that this matter has to be elucidated in our courts, I hope that it will be treated with the greatest urgency and diligence for the good of the people of Puerto Rico," he said.

Rosselló formally resigned Friday after nearly two weeks of popular protests amid anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat in which he and 11 other men made fun of women, gay people and victims of Hurricane Maria, among others.