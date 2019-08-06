Open house Tuesday for Small Wonders center in Salem

SALEM — Small Wonders Discovery & Learning Center, 511 E. Pershing Ave., is celebrating its newest daycare and preschool center by having a public open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Parents and families can stop by for free snow cones and popcorn, as well as a tour of the new center located in the former Faith Chapel Fellowship.

The center has several large and spacious rooms for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, freshly painted and decorated for each age group inside. The room for schoolage children includes comfortable furniture, lots of games, and an air hockey table. The new building is now large enough to accommodate infants, where the old Salem center could not.

Outside, the center features a spacious fenced-in play area, gardening boxes, and secure entrances with cameras. The new center is centrally located in the city with a large parking lot and easily accessible from the road for busy parents with tight schedules.

Small Wonders is a locally run company with five centers in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.