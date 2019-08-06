Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years


August 5, 2019 at 4:04p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sentenced Cesar Sayoc today after he pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Fla., apologized to his victims, saying he is "so very sorry for what I did."

Sayoc says he never intended for the explosives to work when he mailed them to Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and several members of Congress.

