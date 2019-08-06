FEMA announces nationwide Emergency Alert System test Wednesday


August 5, 2019 at 12:27p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The message will be sent to radio and television stations during that time.

The test will not include Wireless Emergency Alert system messages, which are alerts sent to mobile phones.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$244900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000