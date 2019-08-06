FEMA announces nationwide Emergency Alert System test Wednesday
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The message will be sent to radio and television stations during that time.
The test will not include Wireless Emergency Alert system messages, which are alerts sent to mobile phones.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 2, 2018 1:09 p.m.
Emergency alert test going out Wednesday to mobile phones nationwide
- October 3, 2018 2:27 p.m.
UPDATE | Alert did not go off for some Verizon users
- October 3, 2018 midnight
Emergency alert test to go out in US today
- October 4, 2018 midnight
Cellphones across US receive test alert
- November 9, 2011 1:45 p.m.
National Emergency Alert System to be tested at 2 p.m. today
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.