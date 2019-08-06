Death of fisherman in Pa. struck by train ruled accidental
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — The death of a man struck by a freight train as he was fishing from a Pennsylvania bridge has been ruled accidental.
The York County coroner said 25-year-old Ryan Amspacher and a male relative were fishing in New Cumberland on Sunday afternoon when they apparently were startled by the oncoming Norfolk Southern train.
The coroner said they apparently tried to run ahead of the train, but Amspacher was struck and sent about 40 feet down an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma. The other person was reportedly taken to a hospital but a condition report wasn’t immediately available.
Norfolk Southern, which is investigating, issued a reminder that people should cross railroad tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times.
