Beatitude House gets $150K grant for child-wellness program
YOUNGSTOWN — The Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, will receive $150,000 over five years from The James and Coralie Centofanti Charitable Foundation to fund a new child-wellness program.
The program intends to provide a “healthy foundation” for children at the Beatitude House with the aim of improving their physical and mental health.
The program is expected to begin in the winter.
