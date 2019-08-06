Beatitude House gets $150K grant for child-wellness program


August 5, 2019 at 1:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, will receive $150,000 over five years from The James and Coralie Centofanti Charitable Foundation to fund a new child-wellness program.

The program intends to provide a “healthy foundation” for children at the Beatitude House with the aim of improving their physical and mental health.

The program is expected to begin in the winter.

