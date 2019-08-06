Arrest made in Newton Falls rape case
NEWTON FALLS — DNA collected after a May 19 rape of a woman outside of Faces Lounge has led to the arrest of Matthew Scott, 23.
Scott was arrested Friday after DNA sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the case was found to be a match with his.
Scott is in the Trumbull County Jail on $50,000 bond after his arraignment in Newton Falls Municipal Court.
