Youngstown school board has special meeting Monday
YOUNGSTOWN -- The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the community meeting room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20. W. Wood St. The purpose of the meeting is the renewal levy on the November ballot.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 15, 2012 11:09 p.m.
Special Youngstown school board meeting is Monday
- December 16, 2012 midnight
City school board calls special meeting
- July 12, 2015 midnight
Agenda Monday
- October 28, 2007 2 a.m.
Agenda Monday
- April 22, 2012 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.